Tony Ferguson sends a fiery message to Khabib Nurmagomedov & Justin Gaethje: “My mat, my f*****g time”

Tony Ferguson has sent a fiery warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje that he is coming.

Ferguson, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim title, is looking to return soon. With the lightweight title fight coming up in a few weeks, “El Cucuy” has his eyes on that fight.

“Justin Gaethje, you’re f*****g welcome (that) you have a belt, son. I’m gonna tell you (to) go get my belt, cause that ass gonna get f****g whipped,” Ferguson said to ESPN. “And, I’m coming for it. So both you and f****g fathead, this is a message for both you f****g knuckleheads. My mat, my f*****g time.”

Tony Ferguson was rumored to be fighting Dustin Poirier on the UFC 254 card. Yet, the UFC could not come to terms with “The Diamond” and Michael Chandler recently alleged Ferguson turned him down for the fight.

Regardless, El Cucuy makes it clear he wants to fight soon and be as active as possible as he sets his sites on the title.

“Dana (White) wanted to speak for me,” Ferguson said. “He wanted to go out there and be like, ‘Tony is gonna take this fight.’ Bro, we’re not friends. I never said we were friends. It’s just business, right? I’m there when you need me. … Seriously, man, I’m a contractor, I do my thing. I love you, fam. I love the UFC and all that. But I’m not just a piece of meat out there.”

The hope for many fans is that Ferguson will be back in the Octagon soon as he is a fan favorite. Before the loss, El Cucuy was on a lengthy winning streak and many thought he should’ve gotten a title shot long before but injuries and botched weight cuts by Nurmagomedov derailed that.

So, when Nurmagomedov and Gaethje fight at UFC 254, Tony Ferguson will be watching.

