Marlon Vera eyeing knockout win over Rob Font to potentially score title shot next: “I’ll be right there”

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera believes he’ll potentially score a title shot with a win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53.

‘Chito’ has currently won three of his last four trips to the octagon. The 29-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 268 in November 2021. Vera scored the biggest win of his career with a third-round knockout over Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden.

Marlon Vera is now set for the first main event of his UFC career. 18 fights into his UFC stint, he’s now set for five-rounds against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53. The Massachusetts-native is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo last December.

Now fighting a top-five ranked fighter, Vera knows that he’s getting closer to a title shot. In his fight week media scrum, the Eduadoran discussed how he could be fighting for the bantamweight champion next. UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend against T.J. Dillashaw later this year.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m in a great moment, I’m in a good mental space. Physically, I don’t think I can be more ready. I couldn’t have trained harder than I already did. So, I feel great. Saturday night will come and I’m going to kick Rob’s a**.”

Marlon Vera continued, “A great win on Saturday night will put me in title contention. Depending on how the cards play on the top, it’s either I can go straight for the belt, or I have another fight. But I win on Saturday, I’ll be right there. I’m always looking to hurt you, I’m always looking to finish it. I know I have the tools for that, I have the endurance for that. I’m just thinking of winning, if I can hurt you in that process, good for me.”

What do you think about Marlon Vera’s fight against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53?