Canelo Alvarez responds after Kamaru Usman warns him against taunting his manager Ali Abdelaziz

Canelo Alvarez has responded to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s warning.

The UFC champion and the boxing champion have been in talks for a fight over the last few months. While Alvarez first shot down a fight with Usman, he’s since been more open to the fight. However, he’s also noted that he’s not going to fight him anytime soon.

This response from the Mexican superstar hasn’t sat well with Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The manager has gone off on the boxer multiple times for turning down the bout with his fighter. In an interview last month, Abdelaziz said:

“He don’t want to fight Jake Paul, or Logan Paul. He said, ‘I’m the pound for pound king in MMA, and I want to fight the pound for pound king’, coward, in boxing. I think all these boxers are cowards because they don’t want to fight in MMA, they want us to all come to boxing. But at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call Canelo Alvarez the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call him that because if they both met in the street who would win? Kamaru would beat his a*s like he stole something”.

That comment didn’t catch Canelo Alvarez’s attention. However, yesterday, the manager did get a response from the boxer on social media. Abdelaziz again called Alvarez a coward, prompting the boxer to ask who he is.

Abdelaziz’s fighter Kamaru Usman responded earlier today to the comments from Alvarez. He told the boxer to relax before someone gets hurt. The superstar then responded to Usman, telling the MMA fighter that he won’t be the one who gets damaged.

I agree cuz it will not be me 👊🏻 https://t.co/m3UMAQfdls — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022 As of now, there’s little hope that these two will fight in the future. However, that hasn’t stopped them from going back and forth over social media. What do you think about Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman fighting?

