Marion Reneau issues statement following retirement from mixed martial arts

Former UFC women’s bantamweight contender Marion Reneau issued a statement following her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Reneau lost via third-round TKO to Miesha Tate at this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 31 card, and following the event, she made her retirement from MMA official. The 44-year-old American officially ends her career with a 9-8-1 record, which includes notable wins over Jessica Andrade and Sara McMann. Check out the lengthy statement that Reneau shared on her social media following her official announcement that she has retired from MMA.

“We started this together and we’re going to finish this together. ” ~Xavier I’ll try and keep this short! Thank you again @danawhite for this opportunity. You have changed the life of my family and friends for the better. To my manager Dave @mmagold_management_ you kept it real! You ARE the best in the game! @jim_west_gold You walked into my life when there was a HUGE transition going on and that never derailed your intentions to be a great mentor and friend and coach!” Reneau wrote. “@coach.mando You put your life on hold to help me follow this dream. You are my one TRUE King. No matter what, you were there at EVERY last road work training and more. Rain, shine, hail, fire…we went through the strom head on. I love you! @xcraddockx don’t think for one second you have gotten rid of me yet. But thank you for being REAL. A great coach and forever friend (you’re stuck with me bruh) @diego__orozco You are my DAY 1 PARTNER. My family. Thank you. @coachperz You are an inspiration. You have inspired me with your words and your actions. And to all my sparring partners, friends, family and fans who MADE THIS AN EXPERIENCE I WILL TELL FOR YEARS TO COME.. you are all loved! THANK YOU TRIFECTA MMA… let’s do it big! #HereWeCome”

