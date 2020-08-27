Manny Pacquiao’s coach uninterested in Conor McGregor fight: “Why destroy your legacy for a bum like McGregor”

Manny Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune is not interested in seeing his pupil box Conor McGregor.

Ever since Pacquiao signed with Paradigm Sports Management, the same management as McGregor, many wondered if a fight could take place. The Irishman spoke openly about his desire to box again after his bout with Floyd Mayweather and a fight against Pacquiao certainly made sense.

Unfortunately, if Fortune has any say, that won’t be happening ever.

“Why even make that guy rich? And it won’t do absolutely nothing for Pacquiao as far as his legacy [is concerned],” Fortune said to The Manilla Times. “Remember, this is just my opinion. Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing,” Fortune told The Manila Times in an overseas call on Sunday, adding that it would be very unfair to Pacquiao’s fans for him to fight McGregor. Why destroy your legacy for a bum like McGregor?”

If Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor do fight however, it would be a massive event. It would be a massive payday for both men. The fight, on the other hand, would not be close according to Fortune.

“Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside the three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing,” Fortune said.

“I mean, my God, this is boxing, we are boxers. McGregor is an MMA guy and we can’t do MMA, and he can’t box that’s very simple,” he continued.

Despite being 41-years-old, Manny Pacquiao is still an active fighter. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak including winning the WBA Super welterweight title last time out with a decision win over Keith Thurman.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is currently retired from MMA. With that said, many fans and pundits don’t believe it his hiatus to be permanent. Conor made his return to the Octagon this past January with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

Would you be interested in seeing Manny Pacquiao box Conor McGregor?