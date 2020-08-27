Anthony Smith still wants Luke Rockhold fight: “I’d love to beat up someone I don’t like”

Anthony Smith is still interested in a fight with Luke Rockhold.

Ahead of Rockhold moving up to the light heavyweight division, he trashed Anthony Smith. He claimed he would be able to have success at 205 if someone like Smith did. “Lionheart” did not like those words and since then the two have trashed one another leading many to think a fight would happen.

Unfortunately, Rockhold was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz and then hinted at retirement. Yet, the former middleweight champion recently announced he would be making a comeback. He wouldn’t say if it would be at middleweight or light heavyweight. If it happens to be a 205-pounds, ‘Lionheart’ would love to share the Octagon with the former champ.

“Yeah. As much as I talk badly about Luke Rockhold in the media, to my friends, to almost anyone who will listen, I have never said he is not good at fighting,” Anthony Smith said on Sirius XM. “Luke Rockhold is a badass. He is very good, he is a dangerous striker. His top game and jiu-jitsu is legendary, people talk about that s**t in the gym. I have never rolled with him, I know plenty of people who have. Almost all of them say he is a monster on top. I don’t want that to get twisted that because I don’t like him and I talk trash about him, that I don’t think he is good.

“I think if he could – I don’t know how to say this without sounding like an asshole – if he could take a shot and not fall asleep every time, Luke Rockhold is still one of the most dangerous guys in the world. I would love for the opportunity to compete against a former champion against someone that is as good as Luke Rockhold,” Smith continued. “And, I’d love to beat up someone I don’t like that much. So, I will always jump at an opportunity to fight Luke Rockhold any chance I can get.”

Anthony Smith is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 8 against Aleksandar Rakic. He is looking to get back into the win column after his loss to Glover Teixeira in May.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith vs. Luke Rockhold?