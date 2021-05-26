Mackenzie Dern says Marina Rodriguez fight isn’t done despite Dana White announcing it

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern says the Marina Rodriguez fight isn’t done despite UFC president Dana White announcing it.

White revealed last week that the UFC is targeting a matchup between Dern and Rodriguez, two of the top-10 women’s strawweights in the world. However, Dern says that the fight isn’t done just yet. Speaking to AG Fight, Dern said that the UFC has offered her the fight with Rodriguez as the main event for the July 31 UFC Fight Night card. However, Dern said that Rodriguez isn’t ready to fight on that date, and Dern hopes she gets someone else as her ambitious plan includes fighting someone in July and then fighting again in September.

“There is nothing official on both sides, it was a suggestion. After the fight with Nina, Mick (Maynard) asked when I would like to fight and I said until August, because I want to fight three more times a year, so it would be a time that I could, of course without injuries. They offered Marina for July 31, in the main event. I was surprised because Marina had just fought five rounds with Michelle and I was amazed that she was ready. But then Mick said that she would do it only in September and I am open to fight before. If you want me to fight in July, hopefully it will be a main event and then September, it would be ideal,” Dern said.

Dern has turned heads in her last four fights, including her first-round submission win over Nina Nunes in her last outing. Overall she is 6-1 in the UFC and if she is able to go in there and beat someone like Rodriguez, she would be closing in on a title shot at 115lbs.

