Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after KO loss at Noche UFC

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has given an honest announcement of his defeat to Diego Lopes last weekend.

The confidence that Jean Silva has in his own abilities is clear for all to see. It’s been on full display throughout the course of his last few fights, and that was certainly still the case when he battled Diego Lopes in the main event of Noche UFC. Unfortunately, Jean left himself exposed to a nasty counter elbow that wound up serving as his downfall in the battle with Lopes.

Then, after the contest, Silva appeared to land a cheap shot on Lopes which led to a great deal of criticism from the mixed martial arts community. As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see if the UFC tries to issue any kind of punishment for that.

As for Silva’s future, he had the following to say after falling short in his clash with his Brazilian rival.

Jean Silva speaks for the first time following his loss to Diego Lopes “Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me. I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything… One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost… pic.twitter.com/oZjjbSxOkR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2025

Silva releases statement following Noche UFC defeat

“I ended up fighting alone, I wasn’t connected with my team,” Silva said. “So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.”

“One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row,” Silva said. “So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”

