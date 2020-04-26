Leon Edwards wants Colby Covington: “I would love to shut him up”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards says he is interested in a fight against top contender Colby Covington in order to “shut him up.”

Edwards was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley in a five-round main event at UFC London in March. The card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Edwards has been in limbo ever since. There’s still a chance the UFC could re-book Edwards vs. Woodley at some point, but given global travel restrictions at the moment, it doesn’t seem like it’s a fight that will be happening anytime soon.

While Edwards is still interested in getting the fight against Woodley booked again, he’s also interested in another top contender at welterweight, the outspoken Covington. Given that both men are ranked in the top-five at 170lbs, this is certainly a fight that makes sense for Edwards next as he looks to get closer to a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Edwards explained why he wants to fight Covington.

“I would love to shut him up. I’ve never liked the guy,” Edwards said of Covington.

“I feel it’s a great match-up. He’s like Usman but less powerful. He’s a pace fighter. He has the cardio, he wants to keep the pace up and break you that way. I think if you don’t let him push you back, he’s quite easy to beat. Technically, he’s just a standard fighter. I’m looking for a title shot. If I have to do one more before the title shot, then Colby or Woodley would be perfect.”

Given Edwards has one of the longest win streaks in the welterweight division with eight victories in a row, it seems like a lock that he’ll fight either Woodley or Covington next for a potential title shot after Jorge Masvidal gets his shot at Usman first. That is, depending on if Edwards is able to leave England.

Again, travel restrictions at the moment make it tough for a U.K.-based fighter to take on an American in the States. But once Dana White’s Fight Island is complete, it opens up a whole slew of potential international vs. American fighter matchups for the fans to enjoy, and Edwards vs. Covington could very well be one of them.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards fight Colby Covington?