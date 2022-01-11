Leon Edwards reacts to Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal booking: “2 bums coming off losses”

Leon Edwards is not impressed with the UFC’s recent fight booking.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is set to headline UFC 272 on March 5. It’s a massive fight between two longtime rivals but for Edwards, who was scheduled to fight “Gamebred” at UFC 269, he isn’t too impressed with the scrap.

2 bums coming off losses 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) January 11, 2022

“2 bums coming off losses,” Edwards tweet in response to Masvidal-Covington being made.

Edwards is also a rival of Masvidal ever since their ‘three-piece and a soda’ incident back in March of 2019. He has been trying to fight him for some time now but to no avail. Now that this fight is booked, it does leave the Brit to likely be the next title contender for Kamaru Usman, whenever the welterweight champ decides to return.

Should he get the next title shot, Edwards believes he has the skill to defeat Usman.

“I feel [the UFC] sees it,” Edwards said to ESPN back in November. “They now believe I am well-deserving. There is no one else for Usman to fight. I’m the guy saying ‘yes’ all the time. I’m the guy fighting. I feel the promotion and I am on the same page, let’s say that…

“Usman definitely fell in love with his hands,” Edwards added. “He definitely believes in them. He’s calling out [boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez]. He truly believes that he’s some sick striker. Fair play to him, but I know when we fight, he’ll be shooting for his takedowns. I don’t think it will be a striking match. I think it will be more wrestler versus striker. I’m looking forward to it.”

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a five-round decision win over Nate Diaz. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. He’s on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque. His last loss came back in 2015 to Usman.