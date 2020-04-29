Leon Edwards compares Tyron Woodley to “a groupie trying to get back stage”

Leon Edwards has been angling for a rescheduled fight with former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Unfortunately for him, the feeling doesn’t seem to be mutual.

Since Edwards’ planned UFC London fight with Woodley fell through, Woodley has called out several other rivals, but expressed disinterest in a rescheduled fight with Edwards.

Edwards seems to be getting fed up, and took a shot at Woodley on Twitter on Wednesday.

Your like a groupie trying to get back stage with these call outs. the facts are you ain’t getting a title shot anytime soon, the facts are your easy work for me ,the facts are you say no to every fight, the facts are you have made yourself look a fool this past month. be patient — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Woodley to respond. He did not hold back in his rebuttal.

Shit your bitch ass up 😂😂😂 Fact is people know you for getting worked (3Pieced) and not your work. Don’t make me pull video when you were all on my nuts https://t.co/pa19PEYkkp — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 29, 2020

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards settle their differences in the cage?

