Leon Edwards believes Kamaru Usman has “fallen in love with his hands” which will be his downfall

Leon Edwards knows Kamaru Usman is a great fighter but thinks his newfound love for striking will be his downfall.

Usman worked his way up the welterweight division with his dominant wrestling that got him a title shot and won him the title. However, he switched gyms to train under Trevor Wittman and has since then started to rely on his striking more and scored a highlight-reel KO win over Jorge Masvidal. However, according to Edwards, he believes that will be the downfall of Usman’s reign at the top.

“Yeah, for sure,” Edwards replied when asked by BT Sports’ Adam Catterall if he believes Usman’s improved since the move of training facility (via LowKickMMA). “His (Kamaru Usman) strikings getting better, you know. I think he’s probably fallen in love with his hands now, you know. Like I said, to go out there and put (Jorge) Masvidal away, Colby (Covington) away, and (Gilbert) Burns away — he’s probably fallen in love with his hands. But I think that’s gonna be his downfall. He’s gonna fall so in love with his striking, but I that’s gonna be his downfall, in the end, you know.“

Edwards certainly does have a point as we have seen several dominant grapplers fall in love with their hands like Ronda Rousey. Yet, Usman’s striking is looking better and better every fight and can strike with the best of them.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz. If he wins and does so impressively he likely will earn a title shot and get the rematch against Usman. They first met in 2015 with Usman winning by decision and ever since then the Englishman has wanted to get that fight back.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards that Kamaru Usman falling in love with his hands will be his downfall?