Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal will continue to “find an excuse” even after he beats Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal will find an excuse not to fight him even if he beats rising contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Edwards is set to put his current winning streak on the line when he locks horns with Chimaev next month, with many believing that the latter could prove to be the next big thing in the UFC.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, however, Edwards got talking about his rival Jorge Masvidal.

“[The UFC] just said he [Jorge Masvidal] doesn’t want to fight,” Edwards said (via FightBananas.com). “Basically I said, ‘gimme Jorge’ and they said, ‘basically he doesn’t want to fight you and that’s it.’ They said they put it to him and he turned it down, that’s it. You cannot force a man to fight, you know what I mean? He doesn’t want to fight — he talks all this BMF sh*t but he doesn’t want to fight. That’s just the bottom line of it.“ ““I think he’ll find some excuse not to fight me,” Edwards said. “When I win the belt he’ll try call for me then, and try and fight me then, you know what I mean — even then I’ll probably give him a go at the belt. So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’ll keep doing my thing — I’m finna whip his ass, if that doesn’t get him in the cage with me, we’ll see.“

When it comes to Chimaev, though, Edwards is pretty confident that he knows what’s going to happen.

“I’m going out there for the finish, I feel like I need to prove my case, make a stronger case for the world title. So I’m going out there for the finish,” Edwards said. “I’m going out there to test everything that he is about, I’m looking to finish.

“For a while, I was fighting just to prove myself. People thought I couldn’t go five rounds so I go five rounds,” Edwards added. “Then it is I can’t wrestle, so I wrestle. I’m just trying to prove something in every fight but this one I’m just going out to be myself and dominate. It has been a while, I want to fight and want to compete. I’m going out there looking to be aggressive and looking to finish and test everything he’s about and get that victory.”

