Khamzat Chimaev once again targets fight with “the Burger King guy” Conor McGregor

Surging UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev has once again set his sights on former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor—the so-called “Burger King guy.”

Chimaev was the star of summer, 2020 for the UFC. The Sweden-based fighter first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

Since his win over Meerschaert, he’s seemingly called out half of the UFC roster, from Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to Demian Maia to UFC welterweight and middleweight champs Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

Now, he’s setting his sights on the “Burger King guy.”

I want to smash the burger king guy easy money 👊🏿🐺🐺# — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

McGregor, to refresh, was previously involved in a partnership with Burger King, and even shot a commercial for the fast food chain. His rivals and detractors—including Chimaev—have not let him forget it.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently a perfect 9-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, and is viewed by many as a future champion at both welterweight and middleweight. In fact, UFC President Dana White recently suggested he might already be ready for a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman,” White said on Fight Island. “You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, recently announced his retirement, but has already been linked to a comeback in 2021. If Chimaev continues his winning ways, it’s certainly possible we’ll see the pair meet in the welterweight division in the future.

What do you think of a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev?