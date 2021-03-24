Khamzat Chimaev eyes July return against Neil Magny, plans to train with alligators

Khamzat Chimaev is planning to return to the Octagon in July and will have a unique training style in preparation for it.

After Chimaev was forced out of his March 13 main event against Leon Edwards due to lingering COVID-19 effects, he announced his retirement from the sport. However, on Tuesday, he revealed he is coming back. He also wants Neil Magny in his return, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

“He’s probably going to start training in the middle of April, and is looking to fight in the beginning of July,” Abdelaziz told ESPN about Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting future. “He’s still getting medical treatment on a daily basis, but he is doing much better. Neil Magny is the guy we have in mind as an opponent, but let’s see what happens.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev’s health is the number one priority, Abdelaziz believes his client is ready to return. He is healthy again and in preparation for his return, will be training with sharks and alligators as part of a special training program.

“I think a lot of us don’t truly know what these young fighters go through,” Abdelaziz said about Chimaev. “It’s impossible to live inside their heads and inside their bodies, and sometimes they say things out of frustration or they are just mad they can’t do what they love to do. Khamzat has been doing this all his life, so he’s almost felt crippled not being able to train, but he’s healthy now and he’s going to start training.

“I was talking to him this week and he even said he’s going to be swimming with alligators and sharks,” Abdelaziz continued about Khamzat Chimaev’s unique training. “Doing movement with these creatures, as part of a special training program.”

For Khamzat Chimaev, fighting Neil Magny does make sense. It is a top-10 opponent and if he wins, he could get a top-five opponent at welterweight and make his ascent up the welterweight ranks.

