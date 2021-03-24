Sean O’Malley says he has “no issues losing” but still considers himself undefeated

Sean O’Malley believes he is entering his UFC 260 main card fight against Thomas Almeida undefeated.

O’Malley suffered his first career loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 last August. Although on his record it says he lost via first-round TKO, in the fight, “Suga” rolled his ankle several times. It eventually gave out and Vera jumped on top of him, landed some ground and pound and the fight was over.

Since the loss, O’Malley has made it clear he still believes he is undefeated which has gotten a ton of backlash. However, he makes it clear he has no problem losing.

“The way that fight ended and watching the fight before that happened, I was in control of the fight. I was doing what I wanted,” O’Malley said at UFC 260 media day. “He didn’t take me down and elbow me, my leg completely gave out, I rolled my ankle four or five times and was still piecing him up on the feet. I backed him down had him covered him and went to step back and my ankle gave out.

“So, if he would’ve beat me at a decision or beat me in any other way than me getting injured, I would say I’m 12-1, no issue, I don’t have a problem with losing. I lose in the gym all the time,” O’Malley continued. “You get up, slap hands, and compete again. I don’t mind losing. One of these days I’m going to lose a fight, hopefully not in that kind of fashion, then it’s going to be like, yeah, he beat me. I have no issues losing. I think the whole 12-1 mentally undefeated thing has gotten a little crazy, but I do kind of enjoy it when people get mad at it now. But, also I answer the questions you guys ask.”

Sean O’Malley is looking to bounce back on Saturday night against Almeida. If he wins, he will likely get a top-15 opponent next time out.

