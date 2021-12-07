Khamzat Chimaev challenges Conor McGregor to London showdown after Nate Diaz “ran away like his brother”

Khamzat Chimaev has challenged Conor McGregor to a London showdown after Nate Diaz “ran away like his brother”.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he scored a first round TKO victory over ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. That win marked his fourth under the UFC banner and ‘Borz’ is now eyeing a high profile matchup for his next appearance.

Dana White and company recently offered Khamzat Chimaev to UFC star Nate Diaz. However, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ was left insulted by the notion of fighting a “rookie” and thus rejected the matchup.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.” – Diaz said.

Nate went on to suggest the “great idea” that Dana White and the UFC matchup Khamzat Chimaev with Conor McGregor.

“Let him fight Kamrat that be a great fight to make. He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all Great idea Nate. Thanks!” – Nate Diaz captioned a photo of Dana White claiming Conor McGregor is chomping at the bit to fight again.

‘Notorious’ did not shy away from the suggestion and responded to Diaz with the following:

“No problem, bitch!” – McGregor replied to Diaz’s tweet.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is currently on the sidelines due to the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. With that said, ‘Notorious’ appeared to welcome the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Given the Irishman’s interest, ‘Borz’ has proposed a March date in London for he and McGregor to throw down.

March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 6, 2021

“March in London let’s do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209”, Khamzat tweeted.

