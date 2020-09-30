Khabib Nurmagomedov shoots down TUF coaching offer opposite Conor McGregor, claims rematch will “never” happen

It appears the UFC wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to be the coaches on the return of The Ultimate Fighter according to Ali Abdelaziz.

For months now, Dana White has been adamant that TUF will be brought back. Originally, Paulo Costa’s team called for him to coach against Israel Adesanya but White wanted McGregor to coach against the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje.

“Last week Dana White called me. He said, Ali, what do you think if Khabib win, him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN? This is breaking news. I said, I don’t know, I’ll think about it.’And he said, of course, (vice versa) if Justin win,” Ali Abdelaziz said to TMZ Sports. “It would be Khabib vs. Conor on The Ultimate Fighter, coaching. It would have been f*****g huge. Probably would have went to the hospital because he would have beat his ass and his whole team. Or Justin Gaethje vs. (McGregor)

If Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had coached TUF it would’ve have been massive for viewership and helped set up their rematch. They first met at UFC 229 in what has been the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history and since then, many thought a rematch would happen.

Yet, according to Abdelaziz, he says Nurmagomedov told him he will never rematch Conor McGregor.

“He can forget about Khabib. He can forget about the rematch,” he said. “Done. Dead. Never. Khabib will never fight him.”

It is no doubt interesting to hear that Nurmagomedov doesn’t want the rematch as many believe they will end up having one. It was a massive fight and many fans have called for it. Yet, the undefeated champion has been focused on Justin Gaethje and Georges St-Pierre for his final two fights.

Would you have liked to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor coached TUF? And, what do you make of Abdelaziz saying the rematch will never happen?