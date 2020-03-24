Khabib Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t ‘understand what’s going on at all’ with his UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t know what is going on with his UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were expected to headline UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. Yet, the scrap will not happen in Brooklyn due to COVID-19. But, UFC president Dana White recently said the new location is set and it will be behind closed doors.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, doesn’t know anything about his fight – like the location, or if they will even fight on April 18 at all.

“Abdullah and I, we can’t understand what is happening at all. Where are we fighting and are we fighting at all,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “But what about the weight and the venue of the battle, I didn’t imagine that #UFC249 what are you?”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is entering this fight with an incredible 28-0 record including being 12-0 inside the Octagon. Last time out, he submitted Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight belt for the second time after submitting Conor McGregor for his first title defense. The Dagestani champion also has notable wins over Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, and Al Iaquinta among others.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is riding a very impressive 12-fight winning streak. He’s the former interim lightweight champion where last time out he TKO’d Donald Cerrone by doctor stoppage. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis by corner stoppage. “El Cucuy” also has notable wins over Kevin Lee, dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, and Gleison Tibau among others.

Right now, if we are to believe White, UFC 249 will indeed take place on April 18 in a location to be announced. Yet, with many countries closing borders due to the pandemic it is uncertain that Nurmagomedov or Ferguson would even be able to leave or return to their home country.

