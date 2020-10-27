Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to earning No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to the news that he’s now the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the official UFC rankings.

Nurmagomedov returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 254 last weekend, where he defeated Justin Gaethje, a man widely considered his toughest foe to date, by second-round submission. After the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA, and shared his hope that he’d leave the sport as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

On Tuesday, the official UFC rankings were updated, and Nurmagomedov got his wish.

He reacted to this development on Instagram shortly after the ranking update came out.

“It was work of my life, I never got anything easy, and nothing was given to me because I’m nice guy,” Nurmagomedov wrote in the caption for his post, which featured a screenshot of the new UFC pound-for-pound rankings. “Hard work, hope for Allah and patience, this three ingredient helps me to get successful, and of course, control and advises from my Father, who invested in me a lot of time and work.”

Do you consider Khabib Nurmagomedov the best pound-for-pound fighter alive?