Khabib Nurmagomedov on potential Geoerges St-Pierre fight: “This is a fight between my dreams and my father”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to have his heart set on a future showdown with fellow MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

The undefeated Russian is set to engage in a title-unification bout with Justin Gaethje this October at UFC 254. If ‘The Eagle’ can emerge victorious against ‘The Highlight’ this fall, he hopes that his next Octagon appearance will come against ‘GSP’.

Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts for a second time following his submission victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in which he claimed the promotions coveted middleweight title.

Despite the Canadian’s decision to walk away from fighting, ‘GSP’ has remained adamant that he would return to action for a super-fight with the UFC’s reigning lightweight champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is definitely onboard with idea, but also knows that time is ticking to make the super-fight happen.

“This is a fight between my dreams and my father,” Nurmagomedov explained (transcription via MMAJunkie). “Time is ticking, St-Pierre is 40 years old next year, he has to decide whether we will fight or not.”

Khabib, who tragically lost his father earlier this year to complications from the Coronavirus, continued:

“If (St-Pierre) comes back to the UFC and agrees to fight me, I’m fighting him,” Nurmagomedov continued. “Why? Because the last time he lost was 2007. My career started in 2008. Together we’ve been undefeated for 25 years. I’m talking in terms of time, not fights. I don’t think the UFC will get another chance to make a fight like that, definitely not in the next 10 years. So, Georges St-Pierre is next. If not, then let Conor beat (Dustin) Poirier or have Tony beat him, then I’ll fight them.”

According to Khabib, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is already onboard with a potential St-Pierre fight, this if he can defeat Gaethje at UFC 254.

“If I beat Gaethje, then in April I could fight St-Pierre. (The UFC) told me that they will negotiate with St-Pierre.”

How do you think a fight between MMA legends Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre would play out? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020