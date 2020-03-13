Kevin Lee won’t cut additional weight, fight with Oliveira moved to catchweight

Kevin Lee will not cut any additional weight after tipping the scales at 158.8 pounds this morning — two pounds above the 156-pound limit for his lightweight fight with Charles Oliveira.

This news comes from Brazilian MMA reporter Raphael Marinho, who is on the scene of Saturday’s UFC Brasilia card.

According to Marinho, Oliveira has accepted a catchweight contest with Lee, but the parties involved have not yet decided what portion of Lee’s purse Oliveira will receive.

Kevin Lee não vai continuar o corte de peso. Informação a CABMMA. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 13, 2020

Charles do Bronx acaba de falar que a luta vai acontecer de qualquer jeito, mas disse que ainda não foi definido valor da multa. #feedmma pic.twitter.com/krrttNlpB6 — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 13, 2020

Kevin Lee will enter the cage at UFC Brasilia with a huge win in the rear-view. Back in November, on the main card of UFC 244, he picked up a devastating knockout victory over the formerly undefeated Gregor Gillespie. This win separated him from a pair of tough losses to Rafael dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta.

Lee recently relocated his training camp to Tristar in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the gym behind Georges St-Pierre. So far, the move seems to be paying dividends in terms of his training. Unfortunately, it’s clear that the cut down to the lightweight limit continues to be difficult for him.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a fantastic six-fight win-streak highlighted by stoppage wins over Clay Guida, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Nik Lentz, and most recently Jared Gordon, who he knocked out on the UFC’s November stop in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Lee and Oliveira will collide in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Brasilia card. The event will go down in an empty arena, as public gatherings have been forbidden in the region amid the threat of COVID-19.

Are you surprised Kevin Lee missed weight for the UFC Brasilia main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.