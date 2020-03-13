Opening odds released for Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin

The opening odds for the middleweight showdown between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin have been released.

The highly anticipated bout between these two titans of the division was first reported a few days ago, and ever since, fans and media members alike have been salivating over the prospect of seeing this fight go down in the Irish capital.

As reported by Betting Insider Journal, the opening odds for the main event are now available to the public.

At this moment in time, Till is priced as the narrow -125 favorite to walk out of Dublin with his second victory at middleweight. Whittaker isn’t too far behind at even odds, meaning that for most fans, this is still going to be viewed as a toss-up.

Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker odds:

Darren Till: -125

Robert Whittaker: Even

Whittaker is coming off the back of a devastating loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, where he lost his UFC Middleweight Championship in decisive fashion. On the flip side, Till recently bounced back from two consecutive losses with an impressive decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

These two are strikers at heart and while we’ve seen “The Gorilla” be a bit more conservative before, especially against Gastelum and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Whittaker is probably the kind of fighter that will draw the animal out of him once again.

“Bobby Knuckles” didn’t really seem to be particularly impacted by the loss itself against Adesanya, but he did have to pull out of his scheduled bout against Jared Cannonier recently.

Middleweight is the kind of division that always seems to be fairly solid with plenty of challenges, and that’s almost certainly going to continue if the UFC books fights like this. Now, all we can hope for is that this event, on August 15, alongside many others across the summer schedule, is given the green light to go ahead.

Who do you think will win when Darren Till and Robert Whittaker collide in Dublin?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.