Kevin Lee sends a message to Mike Perry: “December is good for me”

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee sent a message to his rival Mike Perry, telling his potential future opponent that “December is good for me.”

Lee lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35 this past weekend, a loss that gave him four defeats in his last five tries. Perry has also lost four of his last five fights, and with both men struggling to keep their spot on the stacked UFC roster, it does make a lot of sense to match these two up in a potential loser-leaves-the UFC matchup.

Remember, Lee was gunning to fight Perry after Sean Brady pulled out of their fight last weekend. Perry, however, didn’t want to take the fight on short notice, and instead, the man who last beat Perry in Rodriguez filled in against Lee. But despite Lee losing that fight and now being on the chopping block, he still wants to settle the score with Perry next.

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Perry sent a message to his rival “Platinum.”

@PlatinumPerry December sound good to me — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 1, 2021

@PlatinumPerry December sound good to me

The UFC has several events scheduled for the last month of the year, including the UFC 269 pay-per-view that will reportedly feature UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in the main event. In addition to the 155lbs title, the UFC women’s bantamweight title will be on the line when Amanda Nunes squares off against Julianna Pena. With the addition of a fight like Lee vs. Perry, it would make the undercard stronger.

Of course, both Perry and Lee could potentially be released by the UFC given they have each lost four of their last five fights. UFC president Dana White did not commit to giving Lee another fight, but given that this Perry fight makes sense, perhaps he will book it.

Do you want to see Kevin Lee fight Mike Perry in December, and who wins the fight?