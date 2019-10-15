Kevin Lee says Gregor Gillespie is the ‘dumbest fight’ he could have taken

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee believes that taking a fight with Gregor Gillespie was the dumbest decision he could’ve made as he attempts to get back in the win column at UFC 244.

Lee (17-5) is set to square off against the undefeated Gillespie (13-0) at Madison Square Garden in just a few short weeks, with ‘The Motown Phenom’ coming off the back of three defeats in his last four fights.

Both men are considered to be amongst the best of the best in the 155-pound division and while they may not be all too close to a title shot just yet, a statement making win on the main card of an MSG card could be exactly what they need to thrust themselves into the conversation.

During a recent interview with theScore, Lee had the following to say regarding his decision to take this fight:

“To be honest with you, this is the dumbest fight I could’ve took,” he said (transcription courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “A guy who’s incredibly tough, he can take a hell of a shot, he can keep coming forward, and he can make a fight really boring, he can make it really frustrating for you. And he’s got a hell of a gas tank, too. So, this is the most dangerous fight I could’ve took. It really don’t make much sense, but I love a challenge, I love doing s*** like this.”

The general consensus is that this Lee vs. Gillespie fight has the potential to be the fight of the night, and it’s hard to argue with that. The potential that both men possess is astounding, and it’s somewhat frightening to think about what they’re capable of when firing on all cylinders.

Who knows, perhaps somewhere down the line this could wind up being a bout that is contested for a title in a rematch.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.