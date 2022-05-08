UFC 274 Bonus Report: Michael Chandler pockets $50k for his KO of Tony Ferguson

The Octagon returned to Phoenix for tonight’s UFC 274 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

The highly anticipated lightweight title fight proved to be a thrilling contest as many expected. Justin Gaethje was able to drop Charles Oliveira on multiple occasions but the former champion was able to respond with a late knockdown of his own. From there, the submission specialist would promptly lock-up a rear-naked choke that forced ‘The Highlight’ to tapout. It was another incredible performance from the top ranked lightweight on planet earth.

UFC 274 was co-headlined by a strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza. The bout resulted in one of the worst championship fights in UFC history. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair but it was the pressure and a few takedowns from Carla Esparza that proved to be the difference. After five rounds of less than stellar action, the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 274 prelims. Royval won the fight by way of first round submission.

Performance of the night: Michael Chandler pocketed an extra $50k for his incredible second round knockout victory over Tony Ferguson. ‘Iron’ put ‘El Cucuy’ to sleep after landing a nasty front kick to the face (see that here).

Performance of the night: Andre Fialho earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Cameron VanCamp on today’s prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 274 event?