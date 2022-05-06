Justin Gaethje reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington: “That was a bitch move”

Justin Gaethje is sharing his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington.

It was at UFC 272 on March 5th of this year that the two welterweights collided. Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in a five-round fight that went the distance.

Just over 2 weeks after the fight in the Octagon, Masvidal took it to the streets, apparently attacking Covington when he was coming out of a restaurant, causing bodily harm as well as damage to his Rolex.

Following the altercation , Masvidal is facing charges of felony aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief. ‘Gamebred’ has since pleaded not-guilty to all charges. Masvidal’s next court date is scheduled for May 12th.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Justin Gaethje admitted while speaking on the ‘Full Send Podcast’, that he isn’t a fan of Covington inside or outside of the Octagon, saying:

“I don’t like him…I make money from fighting, he makes money with his mouth. If he had to make money fighting then he’d be a broke motherf****r.”

Although Gaethje dislikes ‘Chaos’, he did make it clear that he is on his side after the ‘Gamebred’ altercation occurred outside a steakhouse in Miami, continuing:

“In a street fight you can go and grab a brick and hit someone. There are rules here. There are rules in this sport. I think the only rule is don’t hit someone in the back. I’m on his (Colby Covington) side when it comes to Masvidal. I think it was a b**ch move.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It depends who you talk to, several fighters and fans alike have mixed opinions on the matter. There are some who believe Covington’s trash talk got him what he deserved, while others, like Gaethje, believe it was a b**ch move on the part of Masvidal.

Whether you agree with Justin’s comments on Colby Covington or not, it will be Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA) who meets Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) at UFC 274 tomorrow night in the lightweight main event. Who will you be putting your money on?