Justin Gaethje believes he will knock Tony Ferguson “out cold” at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje believes he will knock out Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 to win the UFC’s interim lightweight title.

Gaethje originally stepped up on short notice to fight Ferguson on April 18 for the interim belt. But, the event was postponed and he will now get the fight with basically a full training camp under his belt. So, for “The Highlight” that gives him full confidence that he will ultimately knock Ferguson out.

“I’m going to fight until I’m finished or until Tony’s finished. That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done,” Gaethje said on UFC Countdown. “I possess the power to turn his lights off and I believe I will.”

Justin Gaethje enters this fight riding a three-fight winning streak with all three wins coming by first-round stoppage. He has proven he has legit one-punch knockout power in his last UFC outings and plans on showing it once again against Ferguson.

Yet, “El Cucuy” enters this fight full of confidence but Gaethje knows all he needs to do is land one punch to knockout Ferguson and end his winning streak.

“Tony Ferguson is a great competitor,” he said. “12 wins in a row, but I knock him out cold.”

Gaethje is currently ranked fourth at lightweight. He’s 21-2 as a pro with his two losses coming in back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez. Should The Highlight win this, it will set him up for a fall showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight for the undisputed lightweight title.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a ridiculous 12-fight winning streak. Last time out he TKO’d Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. Before that, he TKO’d Anthony Pettis in his return to the Octagon after suffering a knee injury where he was also stripped of his interim title.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will be able to knock Tony Ferguson out cold at UFC 249? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/4/2020.