Jorge Masvidal to Kamaru Usman: ‘Sign the contract’

Earlier today, ESPN reported that the much discussed welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington, expected to occur at UFC 244 in November, is in jeopardy.

The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say. In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

“The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote. “In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event.

“The making of this fight has taken many twists and turns over the past few days, so there’s no telling if they end up with it,” he added. “But right now, it’s not in good standing and other options are being explored. Developing.”

If Colby Covington isn’t next for Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal would see to be the next man in line. In fact, Masvidal recently took to Twitter, where he encouraged Usman to “sign the contract.” This of course implies the UFC is considering giving him the next shot at the champ.

“I’m partying too [Kamaru Usman] what’s the hold up? Sign the contract.” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal last fought in July when he knocked out the previously unbeaten Ben Askren with a flying knee in five seconds. It was the fastest knockout in UFC history. Prior to that win, he knocked out Darren Till. These victories served to separate him from losses to Demian Maia and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Kamaru Usman won the UFC welterweight belt in March, when he defeated the long-time champion Tyron Woodley by decision.

