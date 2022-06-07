Jorge Masvidal sounds off on Herb Dean for bias refereeing: “I don’t think I’m his cup of tea”

Jorge Masvidal is sounding off on Herb Dean for his bias refereeing.

Masvidal believes Herb Dean doesn’t treat him fairly in the cage and he no longer wants the veteran referee to oversee his UFC fights.

Masvidal shared that he will undergo laser eye surgery for an injury caused by a foul from Colby Covington at UFC 272. Claiming Dean, 51, did a poor job officiating the fight and didn’t call fouls when they should have been called.

It was Masvidal (35-16 MMA) vs Covington (17-3 MMA) in a welterweight bout on Saturday March 5th of this year. The former best friends turned bitter rivals saw Covington defeat Masvidal by unanimous decision.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking on ‘The MMA Hour‘, Jorge Masvidal had this to say about the referee:

“I’m not a fan of Herb Dean, man, I’ll tell you that much.”

Citing the fact that Dean takes things out on him in the Octagon, Masvidal said:

“We’ve had a couple of problems, and the Donald Cerrone (fight) was one of them, as well. Jake Ellenberger, as well. I just, I don’t know, I don’t think I’m his cup of tea, and he kind of takes it out (on me) when (he’s) refereeing.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He’s done some things that I’m like, it’s kind of weird, and then I get clearly, clearly (Covington) throws a low blow – that I’m not saying this changes the outcome – but clearly he throws a low blow that’s intentional, and Herb doesn’t do anything about it, just gives him a little warning. I don’t know.”

Jorge Masvidal confirmed that his eye injury was aggravated by a previous one and added “now, I’ve got more holes in my retina.”

“I hope that as long as I compete, Herb Dean never referees a fight of mine or judges it,” Masvidal said.

Herb Dean, one of the most tenured officials in UFC history has not yet responded to ‘Gamebred’.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below