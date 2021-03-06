Jorge Masvidal shares his predictions for the three title fights at UFC 259

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has shared his predictions for the three title fights set to go down at tonight’s UFC 259 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

In tonight’s main event, reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be moving up a weight class to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the promotions light heavyweight title.

Jorge Masvidal believes that ‘Stylebender’ will improve his undefeated record to 21-0 this evening, this while claiming ‘champ champ’ status.

“Izzy.” – Masvidal said when predicting tonight’s event headliner.

In the co-main event of UFC 259 Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her featherweight title for a second time when she squares off with challenger Megan Anderson.

To no surprise, Jorge Masvidal is riding with his teammate ‘The Lioness‘ to once again emerge victorious this evening.

“Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes.” – Masvidal said when predicting the winner of tonight’s co-main event.

Last but certainly not least, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he squares off with streaking contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

‘Gambred’ believes the Russian champion will retain his title against ‘Funkmaster’ this evening.

“Petr Yan.” – Jorge Masvidal shared.

Check out the video clip of ‘Gamebred’ sharing his UFC 259 predictions below courtesy of his official Instagram page.

Masvidal (35-14 MMA) is currently in discussions with the UFC to have a rematch with reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated ‘Gamebred’ by decision on short-notice at UFC 251 back in July of 2020.

What do you think of the UFC 259 predictions from welterweight standout Jorge Masvidal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!