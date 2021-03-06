Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya could do something “outlandish” following UFC 259

Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya could do something “outlandish” is he emerges victorious against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin, Adesanya (20-0 MMA), will be moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz this evening. ‘Stylebender’ is coming off a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa in his most recent effort at UFC 253.

Although Jan Blachowicz will enter UFC 259 on a four fight win streak, the promotions former ‘champ champ’ in Daniel Cormier is leaning towards Israel Adesanya getting the win tonight.

“It’s a tough fight, it’s a tough fight,” Cormier said. “It’s crazy because Jan Blachowicz has not gotten the respect that he deserves. This guy has beaten everyone that has tried to come up against him in his recent run. Jan Blachowicz is going to be at a bit of a disadvantage in terms of speed with Israel Adesanya. Star power – Israel Adesanya. There are a lot of things swaying in Izzy’s favor, and if he can win this fight, he will skyrocket to the moon.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“I was on First Take the other day and they asked me who’s on the radar, who can be that next breakout star, I said Israel Adesanya,” Cormier added. “That guy has everything – he’s got the look, he’s got the charisma, he’s got the fighting style, but the one thing is, there’s just no room for error in a fight against Jan Blachowicz. He can’t get hit one time. He gets hit by Jan, he’s in trouble.”

If Israel Adesanya does in fact emerge victorious over Jan Blachowicz this evening, Daniel Cormier is not ruling out ‘Stylebender’ doing something “outlandish” like making another jump up in weight divisions.

“I don’t think he will go up to heavyweight in two fights – that’s crazy,” Cormier said (via MMAJunkie). “You can’t go 185 to heavyweight in two fights. I think it will take some time. But I think that this speaks to who Israel Adesanya is, that it’s even a conversation, that he could attempt to do something that outlandish. There was a time that nobody thought being a two-division champion was even possible, and now we’re talking about a guy who may pursue three titles, talking about a 20-pound jump to a 60-pound jump. That just speaks to the level of athlete that Adesanya is.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Israel Adesanya could do something “outlandish” if he improves to 21-0 and claims ‘champ champ’ status tonight at UFC 259? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!