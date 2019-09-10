Jorge Masvidal has a message for Colby Covington

It appears that the friendship between UFC welterweight standouts Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has officially come to an end.

The pair first butted heads after ‘Gamebred’ referred to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman as “losers” in a tweet to Nate Diaz.

That message from Jorge Masvidal prompted the following response from ‘Chaos’.

“@GamebredFighterI know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag.”– Colby Covington wrote on Twitter.

During today’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Jorge Masvidal discussed his falling out with Covington while issuing the following message to his former friend.

”I’ll be at the gym. Colby, if you’re hearing this, you little b*tch, because you will… Because he acts like he is not sensitive at all, but he’s the most sensitive dude I’ve ever met. He cries when he reads comments.”

Colby Covington has yet to respond to Masvidal’s recent comments, but you can expect that he will in due time.

Jorge Masvidal is coming off the biggest win of his MMA career at UFC 239, where he set the record for fastest knockout in promotional history, destroying Ben Askren with a flying knee.

‘Gamebred’ is now slated to headline UFC 244 on November 2 opposite Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC event in Newark, where he scored a dominant decision victory over former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Covington was expected to face Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title in his next fight, but apparently negotiations for the contest have taken a turn for the worst.

Do you think we will see a future fight between former friends turned bitter rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in the future? Who do you think would win? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com September 9, 2019