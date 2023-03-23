Jorge Masvidal feels Gilbert Burns is “tailor-made” for a highlight-reel knockout: “He makes a lot of mistakes”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is expecting a big knockout win in his return.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington at UFC 272. In their five-round welterweight main event last March, ‘Chaos’ earned a win by unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, Masvidal reportedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami steakhouse.

Over a year on from that incident, the former title challenger is set to return next month at UFC 287. Masvidal will return in the co-main event to face Gilbert Burns, as ‘Durinho’ has called to face him for nearly a year. The Brazilian was last seen in the octagon in January at UFC 283, submitting Neil Magny in round one.

Gilbert Burns has voiced his optimism that he could secure a title shot with a win. However, Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe it’ll matter. In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the former title challenger discussed his impending return to the octagon.

There, Masvidal stated that stylistically, he doesn’t believe that the Brazilian poses too many issues. He also predicted that Burns’ lack of wrestling and defense would leave him open for a clean left hook finish.

“It’s a great fight man.” Jorge Masvidal stated on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think his wrestling is not that good, so I know I could negate him on the wrestling and just keep it in the standup. In the standup, he makes a lot of mistakes constantly, just looking at it from a striker’s point of view. I feel he’s just tailor-made for me to give him a f*cking left hook to the jaw and end his night.”

He continued, “…[We’re fighting] in Miami. The road has been my home, so I’ve always felt comfortable. Like okay, we’re doing Abu Dhabi, fight island, cool, California, Texas, cool. I’ve always felt great, so it’s definitely going to be a bit of added pressure being in my home… It’s going to be like going to sparring, but with a little more added chips to it.”

