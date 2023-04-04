Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington’s legal case against him could prevent slated title shot: “How the f*ck are you going to compete if you’ve got a brain injury?”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington won’t fight for gold next.

‘Gamebred’ is slated to make his return to the octagon this Saturday against Gilbert Burns. For his part, ‘Durinho’ enters the contest off a first-round submission victory over Neil Magny in January. Meanwhile, Masvidal has been out of action since his loss to ‘Chaos’ last March.

Ahead of UFC 287’s co-main event, both men have discussed their hopes for a title shot with a win. However, Dana White has already revealed that Covington is likely next for welterweight champion Leon Edwards. While ‘Rocky’ stated that he had no plans to face the wrestler, the bout is reportedly being targeted for July.

However, Jorge Masvidal still believes he can jump ahead of Colby Covington for the title shot. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the welterweight contender opined that their incident from a year ago could prevent ‘Chaos’ from receiving a title shot. Masvidal was referencing the night he allegedly punched Covington outside a Miami steakhouse weeks after his UFC 272 loss.

As of now, Covington is pressing charges against Masvidal, stating that he sustained a serious brain injury in the attack. ‘Gamebred’ opined that his rival could be held out of action due to those comments.

Jorge Masvidal discusses Colby Covington’s slated title shot

“I never underestimate any man, but this is a favorable matchup,” Jorge Masvidal stated. “I’m going to run through him. And after next week, I’ll be competing for the belt… The reason why I’m facing these felonies is he’s saying I did this and that to cause him to have a brain injury. How the f*ck are you going to compete if you’ve got a brain injury? You’re not.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

He continued, “…Like Colby, Leon is another guy that doesn’t sell, especially [in] America. Neither of those guys are draws. I’m the draw. Me and Leon have a little bit of history. I gave him the three-piece and the soda. All he could do is taste my fists. Next time, he’s getting the whole buffet. I’m his nightmare, and that nightmare is going to come to life.”

