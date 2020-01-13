Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Ewell targeted for UFC 247

An exciting bantamweight matchup between Jonathan Martinez and Andre Ewell looks to be heading to the Lone Star State.

Sources have confirmed to BJPENN.com that the matchup is scheduled to take place at UFC 247. The event goes down Feb. 8 at the Houston Center in Houston, Texas and will feature two world title fights, headlined by Jon Jones defending the UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes.

After dropping his short notice Octagon debut to Andre Soukhamthath at UFC Moncton in October 2018, the 25-year-old Martinez picked up back-to-back victories. At UFC 234 last February, “Dragon” picked up his first UFC victory via unanimous decision over Wuliji Buren. A little over five months later, Martinez opened up a lot of eyes with a nasty knockout in the third round over Pingyuan Liu at UFC Sacramento. The Factory X trained Martinez will look to make it three straight wins in his home state of Texas.

Ewell will look to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the Octagon next month. “Daii” made his UFC debut in September 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, defeating former bantamweight champion Renan Barao via split decision. After suffering a submission loss to Nathaniel Wood at UFC 232, the 31-year-old Ewell picked up a unanimous decision win over Anderson dos Santos at UFC Greenville last June. In his most recent appearance, the California native took on Marlon Vera at UFC Tampa, losing the fight via TKO in the third round.

With the addition of the bout between Martinez and Ewell, here is how UFC 247 currently shapes up:

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight title fight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian – women’s flyweight title fight

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Morono vs. Dhiego Lima

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Jonathan Martinez vs. Andre Ewell

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

