VIDEO | Check out the new Conor McGregor Reebok commercial

Reebok has released a new commercial featuring Conor McGregor advertising the new Zig Kinetica shoes as a cartoon character.

The new commercial explains why the recent Reebok t-shirt featuring McGregor as a cartoon character was released. That t-shirt was ridiculed by fans and media online for being ridiculous, but now we at least know why Reebok released the shirt as McGregor is the star of this new ad campaign for Zig Kinetica shoes.

Check out the new commercial below courtesy of McGregor’s Instagram.

“I told you @Reebok and I had something big for you. McGregor in #ZigKinetica! On sale globally on February 21st.”

McGregor had been teasing something big in collaboration with Reebok and this is it. The Zig Kinetica shoes go on sale around the world on February 21st. Considering McGregor is one of the biggest superstars in sports, these shoes could be a massive hit for Reebok.

It should be noted that in the commercial it mentions the McGregor figurine will not be available for sale, which may come as a disappointment for UFC fans who wanted to buy one for themselves.

McGregor returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 246 in Las Vegas when he takes on Donald Cerrone in a high-profile welterweight main event. It’s McGregor’s first fight in the Octagon since a submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. McGregor sat out the entire 2019 year due to a suspension and legal troubles from his actions outside of the cage.

As for Cerrone, he stayed incredibly active in 2019 with four fights. He defeated Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta to kick off the year before suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. But he remains one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster and McGregor personally hand-picked him as his opponent for his comeback.

What do you think of this new Reebok commercial featuring Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/13/2020.