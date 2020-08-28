Jon Jones reacts after Stipe Miocic suggests he wants a “new challenge” instead of Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has given his thoughts on UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic suggesting that he’d prefer a move to boxing as opposed to a rematch against Francis Ngannou.

Jones has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion on something, whether it be in or outside of the mixed martial arts bubble. That’s especially true for his Twitter activity, and if anything, he’s continued to pick up the pace ever since he decided to vacate the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

As Jones begins to prepare for a seemingly inevitable move up to heavyweight, he has provided fans with his own opinion on the idea of Miocic heading over to boxing.

I know I’m not the best boxer but I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say no one wants to see Stipe box. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MO4Tz9RgZr — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

“I know I’m not the best boxer but I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say no one wants to see Stipe box,” Jones wrote.

The triangle that seems to have formed between all three parties will surely lead to confirmation of a Heavyweight Championship fight sooner rather than later, but nobody really knows who out of Jones and Ngannou is going to get the nod.

Down at 205 pounds, light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes has a theory as to why Jones decided to leave the division.

“It was a little bit shocking,” Reyes said of Jones. “But at the same time, not because I try to look at things from other peoples’ perspectives and what they’ve been through and what leads to whatever decision they make and if you look at it, Jon, I think, truly in his heart felt like he won that fight unanimously and he has nothing else to prove in the division. Either that or he’s like, ‘Hey man, I could really lose my belt to this guy. Let’s avoid that and we’ll just vacate and go up to heavyweight and make a run at the title.’ …

“He’s moving to heavyweight because those guys are slow, you do realize that, right? He can’t keep up with us anymore,” Reyes added. “After what me and Thiago did to him, he’s like, ‘Man, I need to go up. These guys are getting too fast, they’re getting too athletic, they’re getting too good. The heavyweights are still slow. I can do my thing against them.’ I think he sees that there are better matchups for him at heavyweight than there are at light heavyweight.”

Do you think Jon Jones deserves an immediate heavyweight title shot opposite Stipe Miocic?