UFC 253: ‘Costa vs Adesanya’ Fight Card and Rumors

We’ve got you covered for the current fight card for UFC 253, as well as the bouts that are rumored for the card.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 26 from the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The middleweight titans will face off in Israel Adesanya’s second title defence, and Paulo Costa’s first title shot in the main event of UFC 253. They will both be putting their undefeated records on the line for the 185-pound crown.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes is also confirmed to be fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title in the co-main event. “The Devastator” has been eager to prove he is deserving of the 205-pound crown ever since his controversial title fight loss against Jon Jones earlier this year. Now that the former champion has vacated his title, UFC 253 will provide the perfect platform for Reyes and Blachowicz to fight it out for the light-heavyweight top spot.

Donald Cerrone is also rumoured to be returning to the Octagon for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 in May this year. He is currently riding four straight losses against the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. He is expected to clash against rising welterweight contender, Niko Price, and “Cowboy” will undoubtedly hope to have better luck this time and get back to a winning streak.

Here is the current UFC 253 card:

UFC 253 confirmed bouts | Main Card begins at 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa (title fight/main event)

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowivz (title fight/co-main event)

Claudia Gadelha vs Yan Xiaonan