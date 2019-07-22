Michael Bisping: ‘I would put my money on Amanda Nunes’ against Henry Cejudo

Michael Bisping is no stranger to saying things that are, shall we say, cause for debate. The former UFC middleweight champion and newest Hall of Famer looks to have done it again when it comes to current two-division champs Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

Earlier this month, Cejudo joked that he wants to take every championship in the UFC — including those that belong to Amanda Nunes. Despite the comedic connotation attached to the statements of the reigning UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Bisping says he would love to see the fight.

In addition, Bisping even laid out who he would put his money on should the craziness actually come together.

“He said he wants all the belts from 125 to 145 and that means the female belts as well, and I swear to god, I would love to see Cejudo vs. Amanda Nunes,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me Podcast (h/t MMA Fighting). “I like it. I mean I’m not for a woman fighting a man or beating a man up. I like what he’s saying, but I kinda wanna see Nunes. I think I’d put my money on Nunes in that fight. I honestly would. I think I would put my money on Amanda Nunes in that fight.”

Of course, like any one of us who would discuss this battle of the sexes matchup in a fantasy matchmaking kind of way, Michael Bisping knows that the fight would never happen. “The Count” even notes that Cejudo, realistically, would be the favorite and more than likely win the matchup. The point Bisping’s playfully trying to make is that, despite the fact that the fight won’t happen, and that Cejudo would likely get his hand raised, Nunes — the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion — would give Cejudo a challenge.

Again readers, this is Michael Bisping saying these things all in good fun.

“Of course I’m having fun with it and Cejudo would probably beat her but I’m saying Nunes would give him a fight,” Bisping said.

“I actually am really curious to see that though. I’m really curious to see what the best female fighter on the planet – and I think it’s fair to say that Amanda Nunes is that by far – how she would cope with someone like Henry Cejudo, who makes 125. He’s naturally a smaller person – four inches shorter, a weight class ten pounds lighter or about the same weight class – I’d be kind of interested to see that. Not from a macabre viewpoint, not from a ‘let’s see a man beat up a woman,’ I’m just genuinely interested to see that. But anyway, that’s not gonna happen.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/22/2019.