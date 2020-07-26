Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann added to UFC 253

A light heavyweight bout between top prospects Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann has been added to the undercard of this fall’s UFC 253 event.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the Walker vs. Spann matchup. The fight will take place at UFC 253, which is set for September 19 at a location and venue yet to be determined. The main event of that card is scheduled to see UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his title on the line against top contender Paulo Costa. There is also still a chance UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could fight interim champ Justin Gaethje on the event, according to UFC president Dana White in a recent interview.

Walker (17-5) is the No. 13 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old Brazilian is 3-2 overall in the UFC with stunning knockout wins over Misha Cirkunov, Justin Ledet, and Khalil Rountree. But in his last two fights, he dropped a decision to Nikita Krylov and was knocked out in shocking fashion by Corey Anderson.

Spann (18-5) is the No. 14 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old American is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC so far with wins over Sam Alvey, Devin Clark, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, and Luis Henrique. Overall, Spann is on an eight-fight win streak and is quickly climbing the ranks of the UFC light heavyweight division.

With both men ranked right beside each other at 205lbs, the winner of this fight would be in line to face someone in the top-10 their next time out. Both men are primarily stand-up fighters so expect Walker and Spann to put on a show for the fans in this one.

Who do you think wins, Johnny Walker or Ryan Spann?