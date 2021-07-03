John Dodson forced out of July 30 fight following “near-death” accident involving his family

Former two-time UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson has been forced out of his comeback fight following a “near-death” accident involving his family.

Dodson (21-12 MMA), who was let go by the UFC shortly following his unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili in August of 2020, was set to make his return to the cage on July 30 at an XMMA event in Greenville, South Carolina.

However, due to a serious automobile accident that involved Dodson’s whole family, that unfortunately will no longer be the case.

Ricky Kottenstette, who is the working manager of John Dodson, took to social media on Saturday where he revealed ‘The Magician’ and his family were involved in a terrible near-death accident.

“John Dodson and his family were in a serious accident last evening. Let’s show them some love thru this tough time. A GoFundMe page is in my bio.” – Kottenstette wrote on Instagram while sharing a grizzly photo of the accident.

Mr. Kottenstette went on to provide more information regarding the accident on the official GoFundMe page where he revealed that Dodson and his whole family were involved in a near-death automobile accident while driving to Texas for a planned vacation.

John Dodson competed with the UFC for nine years (2011-2020), this after winning the TUF 14 bantamweight tournament. ‘The Magician’ went on to challenge for the promotions flyweight title on two occasions, but ultimately fell short in his efforts to dethrone then-champion Demetrious Johnson.

If you are able to assist Dodson and his family during their time of need, donations can be made at the following GoFundMe link: Fundraiser by Ricky Kottenstette

BJPENN.com will continue to keep you updated on John Dodson and his family as more details become available to us. Stay safe and have a Happy 4th of July weeekend.