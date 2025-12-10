Joe Rogan says UFC must put Jon Jones on White House card

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 10, 2025
Jon Jones UFC crowd

Joe Rogan believes UFC needs to book Jon Jones for the White House card.

Jones has made it clear that he plans to ditch retirement if he can fight at the historic event. “Bones” has even said he’d be willing to fight Alex Pereira below the main event. UFC CEO Dana White has been hesitant about booking Jones for the show given his legal history. There’s also the failed talks to get Jones to fight Tom Aspinall, which left the heavyweight division in a lurch.

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator said the opportunity to put Jones on the White House card is too good to pass on (via MMAFighting).

“If they don’t do Jon Jones at the White House, I think it would be a travesty,” Rogan said. “They need to do that. C’mon! Dana’s like, ‘You can’t count on him.’ You can f*cking count on him. C’mon, stop. At the White House? C’mon!”

Rogan then discussed potential inconveniences for whoever ends up fighting at the unique event.

“A lot of weird pressure, too,” Rogan said. “Because it’s like, all the security and protocols, all that extra shit in your mind before you have to go out there and fight. …Also, you’re fighting outside. It’s hot. What if it’s hot and muggy? That’s going to affect people.”

Despite White’s initial hesitancy in booking Jones, he might be swayed by Pereira. White responded to Pereira’s request to fight “Bones” during the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. While White admitted he’d prefer if “Poatan” handled more business at light heavyweight, he said it’s hard to not give Pereira what he wants given how much of a company man he has been.

Ariel Helwani has said that the hope within UFC is that Jones vs. Pereira does indeed happen at the White House.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Rogan Jon Jones UFC

