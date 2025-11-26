Jon Jones wouldn’t mind if he doesn’t get top billing for UFC White House card

If Jon Jones is a part of the UFC White House card but he doesn’t get the main event spot, he won’t complain about it.

Jones has been pounding the table for a spot at the historic event. UFC CEO Dana White has expressed hesitancy in making that a reality. White has told reporters that he doesn’t exactly trust Jones in big situations given his legal history. There was also the debacle surrounding “Bones” pulling out of a verbal agreement to fight reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones has taken a trip to Russia and he was recently asked some questions by fans. “Bones” responded when asked about a potential showdown with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira at the UFC White House event (via MMAMania.com).

“It’s a little bit out of my hands,” Jones said. “I’m getting in shape, I’m lean and completely capable of hopping into a training camp. I guess time will tell. Either way life is good.”

One fan then asked a rather intriguing question about the possibility that Jones may not get the headlining spot. “Bones” made it clear as far as whether or not he’d still be interested in competing at the event if he doesn’t get top billing.

“Absolutely!”

Jones hasn’t been seen in action since he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 back in Nov. 2024. It was the first and last successful UFC Heavyweight Championship defense for Jones. He was later stripped of the gold after initially announcing his retirement from pro MMA competition.

“Bones” quickly walked back his retirement claims and began eyeing a showdown with Pereira at the White House. While UFC’s top boss initially dismissed Jones’ request, Pereira began asking for the matchup to take place. It appears the chances of the fight happening have increased, as Ariel Helwani recently said that it’s now what UFC officials are hoping for.