Mario Bautista set to headline UFC Vegas 113 against dangerous knockout artist

UFC bantamweight contender Mario Bautista will reportedly headline UFC Vegas 113 at the Apex opposite one of the division’s surging stars.

Mario Bautista’s bid for a UFC bantamweight title shot came to a screeching halt as he lost to former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 earlier this year. After an eight-fight win streak entering UFC 321, Bautista fell to Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision.

But Bautista, a top teammate of former champion Sean O’Malley, remains in the thick of things in the bantamweight title picture. A few more wins could make the case for a title shot, especially after Petr Yan’s recent win over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Bautista won’t have to wait long for another shot in the Octagon and an opportunity to get back into the bantamweight title conversation.

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira reportedly targeted for UFC Vegas 113 headliner

According to multiple reports, the UFC matchmakers are targeting a fight between Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira (23-3) for the February 7th main event at the Apex. MMA Fighting was the first to report the news of the targeted Bautista vs. Oliveira matchup.

As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced the matchup, and contract negotiations remain ongoing, but the fight is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Oliveira most recently defeated Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision at UFC 318, amidst a six-fight win streak. The former Dana White’s Contender Series standout remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent wins over Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov, and Benardo Sopaj.

Bautista’s most recent win came against Patchy Mix at UFC 316 as he spoiled the former Bellator bantamweight titleholder’s promotional debut. He’s earned wins over Jose Aldo, Da’Mon Blackshear, and Simon during his tenure.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 113 card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The action returns to the Apex this weekend at UFC Vegas 112, featuring a main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.