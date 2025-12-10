Jack Della Maddalena called out by rising UFC welterweight contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 10, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena has a willing dance partner when he’s ready to step back inside the UFC Octagon.

Maddalena recently lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Islam Makhachev inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “JDM” tried to create opportunities, but the elite grappling of Makhachev paved the way for a new 170-pound king.

On the same card that Maddalena dropped the welterweight title, Carlos Prates scored a sensational knockout win over Leon Edwards. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Prates revealed when he’d like to share the Octagon with Maddalena.

“We’re thinking April, a numbered card in Las Vegas,” Prates said. “He just lost the belt, so we’d beat him and for sure go straight to the title. That’s what we want. … By mid-next year, we’re there [for the belt].”

Prates admits that he’d ideally like to challenge Makhachev for the welterweight gold next. He believes there’s a chance he might get a title shot if Makhachev’s first challenger isn’t Kamaru Usman.

“There’s what Makhachev wants, [he and Usman] have the same management,” Prates said. “Usman is already one of the greatest of all-time in the division — for me, the greatest. So whatever happens, it’s fine. I believe if I don’t get the title fight next, I’ll get one more fight then go.”

Prates brings excitement to the welterweight division and some fans wouldn’t rule out him jumping the line. Other contenders such as Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry have also emerged. Shavkat Rakhmonov has long been viewed as the deserving No. 1 contender, but he missed all of 2025 due to injuries.

Many have scoffed at Makhachev’s call to defend his gold against Kamaru Usman, who has one win in his last four fights. Usman broke a three-fight skid by defeating Joaquin Buckley back in June.

Carlos Prates Jack Della Maddalena UFC

