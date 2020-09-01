Joe Rogan praises Aleksandar Rakic, Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 8 wins

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was very impressed by the handiwork of Aleksandar Rakic and Neil Magny at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 8 card.

Rakic had a starring role in the card, defeating former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith in the main event. Magny, meanwhile, picked up a decision victory over the former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the evening’s co-headliner.

Rogan was not on commentary duty for the card, but evidently watched the event, and was impressed by the handiwork of both Rakic and Magny.

“@rakic_ufc is the real fucking deal,” Rogan wrote on Instagram, praising Rakic. “Big win last night over a certified contender in Anthony Smith. The man’s kickboxing is seriously next level. With Jon Jones leaving light heavyweight things are very interesting in that weight class.”

“Rock solid performance last night for @neil_magny170,” Rogan added in a second post, giving Magny some shine. “The man just keeps improving, and a dominant win over the former champ is his biggest victory to date. Very high fight IQ and perhaps the beat cardio in the division! His knees from the clinch last night were next level.”

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself.

Over the last few years, a number of fighters, such as Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier, have joined him at the commentary desk.

What do you think of these comments from the long-time UFC commentator?