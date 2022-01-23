Jiri Prochazka issues statement after booking title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 274

Jiri Prochazka is gunning for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and he’s making his intentions clear to Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira vs. Prochazka has been set for UFC 274. The event will be taking place on May 7. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news.

The 205-pound gold will be on the line as Teixeira is the reigning champion. He captured the title from Jan Blachowicz back in October 2021. Teixeira submitted Blachowicz via rear-naked choke.

Prochazka kept his message to Glover short and sweet on Twitter.

“It’s here! We are going to take the belt, directly!”

Back in October, Jiri Prochazka told our own Cole Shelton that he would be fighting for the light heavyweight gold next. He dismissed fighting Aleksandar Rakic for now and labeled him as “disrespectful.”

“I believe my next fight is for the title, that is why I told him no,” Prochazka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That was the reason, that was the true reason, the chance to fight for the title. If there wasn’t this chance to fight for the title, I would fight Rakic and that is all. Nothing more.

“I just see him as a fighter, sometimes he is disrespectful like he speaks disrespectfully, but I don’t take that personally,” Prochazka said. “I see him as a good fighter, a hard worker in the fight. He uses more his pure will and strength to take a win, not so much with special techniques.”

Prochazka is 2-0 under the UFC banner with both victories coming by way of second-round knockout. He made his UFC debut back in July 2020 and starched Volkan Oezdemir. He followed that up by sleeping Dominick Reyes in brutal fashion.

As for Glover, he’s been on quite the career resurgence. The 42-year-old is riding a six-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since July 2018.