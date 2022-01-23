Check out the official judges scorecards from ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ and ‘Moreno vs Figueiredo 3’ (Photos)

The official score totals for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno have rolled out.

UFC 270 took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this past Saturday night (Jan. 22). In the main event, Ngannou and Gane collided to determine the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. The co-main event saw Figueiredo and Moreno do battle for a third time with the UFC Flyweight Title at stake.

In the end, it was Ngannou who used his grappling to earn a unanimous decision over Gane. The co-headliner also saw a unanimous decision with Figueiredo getting the nod over Moreno.

The UFC has revealed the scorecards for both the main event and co-main event. Take a look at the scores below.

Once UFC 270 reached its conclusion, Francis Ngannou revealed that he wore knee braces during his title fight with Gane because he suffered a torn MCL among other injuries.

“Like three weeks ago I hurt my knee. I tore my MCL completely,” Ngannou said. “Hurt my ACL and all that stuff. I wanted to call out this fight, but I couldn’t see myself retreating from this fight because it was a moment for me to make a statement and remind people that I am the champ.”

The injuries didn’t stop Francis from executing his game plan and outgrappling Gane on his way to retaining the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Ngannou went as far as to say his doctor advised against fighting at UFC 270 as he was risking irreversible damage.

As for Moreno, he’s aired his grievances with the decision in his bout with Figueiredo. Judges Chris Crail, Wade Vierra, and Michael Bell all scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Figueiredo. While Moreno and Figueiredo have already fought three times, fans are calling for a fourth showdown.

Do you agree with the scorecards of both the main event and co-main event of UFC 270?