Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka set for UFC 274

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is set to make his first attempted title defense at UFC 274 against Jiri Prochazka.

That news come courtesy of ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported the following on Twitter:

The Brazilian champ officially has his next assignment. Glover Teixeira (@gloverteixeira) vs. Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) is a go for UFC 274 on May 7. Tough first title defense, but Glover’s entire road to this title has been tough. pic.twitter.com/vvlJkwHRt1 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 22, 2022

“The Brazilian champ officially has his next assignment. Glover Teixeira (@gloverteixeira) vs. Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) is a go for UFC 274 on May 7. Tough first title defense, but Glover’s entire road to this title has been tough.”

Teixeira (33-7 MMA), 42, captured the promotions light heavyweight title at UFC 267 by scoring a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz (see that here). The win marked the Brazilian’s sixth in a row, with five of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA), 29, will enter his first career UFC title shot on a twelve-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion has gone 2-0 under the UFC banner, scoring knockout victories Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir.

Prochazka has not lost since December of 2015, where he was defeat by Muhammad Lawal by way of knockout.

UFC 274 is slated for May 7, 2022 and is expected to take place in Teixeira’s backyard of Brazil.

Who are you picking to win this summer’s light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!